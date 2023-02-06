Helen E. Jopke age 100 passed away on February 1st 2023 at Our House Memory Care in Eau Claire after a 2½ year struggle with Lewy Body Dementia.
Helen was born in Eureka California on June 8th 1922 to Marjorie and Arthur Rutledge.
At the age of 4 Helen’s father Arthur died and Helen and her mother moved to Eau Claire to live with Marjorie’s family. The Nelson Family lived in Shawtown all within a four block area.
Helen attended Mt. Washington School and the Eau Claire High School from which she graduated in 1939. During her high school years she met her future husband William F. Jopke. William was called to service (USA AIRFORCE) and while on leave Helen married Bill on April 10th, 1942. While Bill was serving in England she worked for Dr. Finucane and Dr. Buckley. After Bill’s return Helen helped in the family business, Eau Claire Rendering and the Jopke Bros. Mink Farm. After 50 years of residing in Shawtown, Bill and Helen moved to the south side of Eau Claire on Jensen Road in 1976. She lived there until entering Our House Memory Care.
Helen loved visits from anyone, especially her grandkids. She always had a treat or something to eat for them. She also loved to feed the squirrels in her back yard. Cardinals were another of her favorites she always thought they were a visitor from the past family.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents and her husband William. She is survived by her children William (Rosalie) of Lake Hallie, David (Michele) of Surprise Arizona, Mary Elliott (Dave) of Eau Claire. Further survived by her Grandchildren Tom Jopke of Fort Meyers Florida, Theresa Jopke of Lake Hallie, Kelly Partlo (Jesse) of Augusta. Jennifer McGowan (Claude) of Luxemburg, Ann Jopke of Virginia, Step grandchildren Ryan Elliott of Eau Claire and Darrin of California. Helen had 13 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
A special thanks to all the people of Our House Memory Care in Eau Claire; they were very good to her she never had a bad word to say for the care she received.
The family would also like to give a big thank you to St. Croix Hospice.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you donate to The Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W. Suite 205, Liburn, GA 30047.
Private family service will take place at a later date. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
