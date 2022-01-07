Helen Ruth Klay passed away Monday, January 3rd at Dove Healthcare – Bloomer at the age of 94. Helen was born May 18, 1927 and was the sixth child of nine children born to Katerina (Muhelky) and Anton Kvapil in Colburn, WI. Helen attended Colburn School through eighth grade and worked on the family farm and as a caregiver. She and her siblings attended the Bohemian Language School and were fluent in Bohemian. Helen and her siblings would speak in Bohemian on purpose, so their children wouldn’t understand. Helen moved to Cadott in 1947 and worked as a waitress for Fred Cawell. It is here she met the new man in town who worked at Tom Tobola Ford, John Klay, when he would come in for meals. Marrying on June 3, 1948 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cadott. They moved to a home on Front Street, and in October of 1949 welcomed their son, Chris and daughter Donna in 1952. In 1957, John and Helen opened up Klay’s Shell Service on the corner of Hwy 27 and Hwy 29. Helen would often say she could change flat tires faster than John. She worked as a cook/waitress for Ted Arneson at the Coffee Cup until 1971, when she was hired as the Head Cook for the Cadott School District. Known for her cooking and baking skills, students soon enjoyed fresh baked bread, cookies and a student favorite hamburger gravy. Retiring in 1993 after working for 23 years, she and John settled in down along the Yellow River where she continued to garden, fish and painting John’s scroll-saw projects. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church Ladies Aid and Cadott Historical Society.
She is survived by the daughter Donna Mae (Anson) Albarado Cadott, Daughter-in-Law Lois Klay Chetek, Grandchildren Andy (Aliesha) Albarado Bruce, Jill Albarado Fitchburg, Chris (Leslie) Klay Breese, IL, Ben (Erin) Klay Parker, CO, Matt (Jill) Klay Chippewa Falls. Great-Grandchildren Kyra, Bennet, Caden, Cooper, Emmitt, Whitney, Step-grandchildren Whitley and Alexia Harelstad, sister Alice Gudmanson, sister-in-laws Evelyn and Sylvia Kvapil and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband John, son Chris, siblings Georgianne Guthrie, Lillian Hickethier, Hattie Zophie, Mildred Timmerman and brothers Jerome, Albert and Robert Kvapil.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday. January 10th, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cadott, WI. with the Rev. Dr. Gary Paul officiating.
Interment will be in Brooklawn Cemetery, Cadott, WI.
A Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until the time of service Monday morning at the Church.
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS-Memorials are preferred to St. John’s Lutheran Church 215 Seminary St. Cadott, WI. or Cadott Area Historical Society 615 State Hwy 27 Cadott, WI.
