Helen M. Kouba, 95, of Chippewa Falls passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Our House Assisted Living in Chippewa Falls.

Helen was born on September 10, 1927, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Michael and Mary (Jackering) Dupey Sr. She graduated from McDonell High School in Chippewa Falls.

