Helen Elizabeth Pagel, 100, formerly of Withee, died Monday, August 9, 2021 at the Veteran’s Home in Chippewa Falls under the care of St. Croix hospice. She was born, June 3rd, 1921 in Jingo, Tennessee to the late Alexander and Millie (Sullivan) Beard. Helen attended Fairview Tenn. area schools before entering into the Army during WWII. She married Louis Pagel on November 18, 1943 at Camp Van Dorn in Mississippi. After their time in the Army the couple settled east of Thorp and farmed. They also owned/operated many taverns in the area. Helen then worked for Victory Memorial Hospital in Stanley Wi for over 40 years; first as a Certified Nursing Assistant and then later as a Certified Health United Coordinator. Retiring at the age of 80.
Helen enjoyed traveling, cross-stitching, reading and fishing. Helen and her husband enjoyed many years making memories with their fishing gang from Withee and Thorp. She was very proud of her family and loved spending time visiting with them when ever she could.
Helen is survived by her five children, Linda (Robert) Lodahl of Eau Claire, Paul (Ori-Anne) Pagel of Exeland, Charlotte “June” (Thomas) Wright of Birchwood, Frank Pagel of Greenwood and Joy Ellen (Terry) Pawlukiewicz of Withee, 12 grandchildren, Eric (Krista) Lodahl, Matthew (Jennifer) Lodahl, J.P. (Rustene) Pagel, Lewis (Rachel Ahrens) Pagel, Cheri (Brian) Johnson, Douglas Herrick, Sara (Matthew) Seffens, Jenny (Sean) Denning, Jessica Devine, Joshua Pawlukiewicz and Michael Pagel, 18 great grandchildren, Alex, Adam and Austin Dickert, David Kreinz, Adara (Calvin) Jordan, Jayda and Max Glenz, Madigan, Ben, Joe, Aiden and Riley Lodahl, Nolan, Lily and Sullivan Denning, Macy and Palmer Devine, and Abbigail Pagel, one great great grandson, Ashton Jordan and one step great great granddaughter, Rayleigh Jordan. She also is survived by her maternal niece and nephew, Janet (Samuel) Hardy and David (Deneane) Beard and numerous nieces and nephews from her “Pagel” family. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Louis (1988), an infant granddaughter, Julie Marie Herrick, her brothers, Douglas and Mitchell Beard, her sister, Mable Morgan, and her many brothers and sisters in law.
A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Friday, August 13, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church-Withee with Pastor Daniel Vang and Rev. Tom Myhre co-officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery-Withee. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until time of service Friday at the church. Plombon Funeral Service-Stanley assisted the family. In lieu of flowers donations to St Croix Hospice, 1280 W Clairemont Ave Suite 4 Eau Claire Wi 54701.