Helen C. Quillin, age 92, of Eau Claire, WI passed away peacefully on January 10, 2021 at Luther Hospital, Mayo Health System after several months of declining health, including a bout with COVID19. She was born August 11, 1928 in Waukon, IA to Fred and Mathilda (Hoffman) Hammell as the youngest of five siblings. After spending her early years on the family farm, she graduated from Lansing (IA) High School in 1946. She found work as a nurse’s aide in La Crosse, WI, which she loved and would talk about decades later. In 1951, she married Milton Quillin in Brownsville, MN and after a few years moved to Eau Claire where Milt founded the Eau Claire Tile and Terrazzo company.
During her years in Eau Claire, Helen worked for the Eau Claire Area School district as part of the kitchen staff, which was a perfect fit for her love of baking. Within the family, she was renowned for her tasty Christmas cookies and bars. Always cheerful, she enjoyed a good card game, a nice cup of coffee and a chat with friends and neighbors. As Milt’s health declined due to cancer, she also took on the role of full-time care giver until his passing in 2008. She was able to independently live on her own for another 10 years, until moving to Dove South in 2018 after a fall.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Milton, and her siblings Dorothy, Cletus, Vincent, and Clement. Survived by her two adopted sons, Daniel (Cathy) Quillin of Eden Prairie, MN and Steven (April) Quillin of Layton, UT, as well as grandchildren Kyle, Ellen, and Sophia Quillin, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID, a private ceremony will be held for her internment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Helen’s name to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.
