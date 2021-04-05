Helen T. Schemenauer, 83, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, passed away on April 1, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, following a short but courageous battle with cancer, with her loving husband and family by her side.
She was born December 9, 1937 in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of William and Ida (Zwiefelhofer) Swoboda. She attended St. Charles Grade School and graduated from McDonell Memorial High School in 1955. Helen married James Schemenauer on July 20, 1957 at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Chippewa Falls. This July would have been their 64th wedding anniversary. She worked at the Chippewa Manor for close to 20 years sharing her kindness with those in need.
She enjoyed going to her grandchildren’s sporting events and concerts. She also loved her flower gardens, playing cards, especially “Tic” and watching the Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers.
Helen was a member of Holy Ghost Parish and volunteered for church and school functions.
Helen is survived by her husband, James; children, Laurie Simmons of Wales, Barb (Hans) de Venecia of Madison, Jo Ann (Jim) Wendels of Wisconsin Rapids, Jeff (Michelle) Schemenauer of Menomonie, Vicki (Charlie) Monpas and Tracy (Eric) Zimmerman both of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Dana (Evan) Aschenbrenner, Corey (Maria) Simmons, Jerad Simmons, Tony McCumber, Leia (Stephen) Crowe, Ami (Reese) McKenna, Hannah and Gracie Wendels, Kendra, Chelsea and Marissa Monpas, James and Max Schemenauer, Hayley and Sydney Zimmerman; great-grandchildren, Autumn McCumber, Ethan and Blake Aschenbrenner, Aiden, Emma and Asher Simmons; sisters, Rosanna Richmond, LucyAnn LeCleir, Ione Hebert; sister-in-law, Helen Williams; brothers in-law, Robert (Donna) Schemenauer, William Schemenauer, Dayton Reed, Donald Lanners and many relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ida Swoboda; a sibling in infancy; in-laws, William and Eleanor Schemenauer; brothers, Arnold (Margaret) Swoboda, Bernard (Bernadette) Swoboda, George (Vernetta) Swoboda; sisters, Lillian (John) Butak, Florence (Gerald) King, Eileen Reed; brothers- in-law, Delbert Richmond, John LeCleir, Stephen Hebert, Paul Carpenter, Al Williams; sisters in-law, Rose Marie Dalquist, Dolores Lanners, Audrey Schemenauer; grandchildren, Jaimi Lee McCumber, and two Angel Babies.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Wednesday, April 7 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Justin Kizewski will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls.
The family would like to give a special thank you to nurse Billy Jo, along with all the amazing doctors and nurses at the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, especially nurse Sarah and Kara who always treated her with kindness and compassion.
Per the state mandate, facemasks are required for all those attending.
Live streaming of the service will be available on the Horan Funeral Home website.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com