Helen departed on October 11, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. She battled Multiple Sclerosis for nearly sixty years while raising children, working full-time when her body allowed her to, and living with a grateful heart and positive attitude. “God didn’t promise us an easy life,” she would say, proving that, despite challenges, nothing could match her hope and strength from living her best beautiful life and making the world brighter for us all.
She was born in Stoughton, WI, on December 8, 1944, to Margaret and Conrad Gryttenholm. In 1962, she married her high school sweetheart, Robert Lee Straavaldson. Soon after, she became a mother to Tammy Lee and Robert James. She raised their children with love and devotion, dedicating her life to being a wonderful mother and wife. In 1988, Robert and Helen began HVP Design Inc., a family engineering business with four people that grew to over twenty employed. As an accountant, Helen was known for her ability to manage billing and payroll even when times were tight. When Robert passed in 1994, Helen continued to work at the family business until 2011, when she retired and moved to Oregon to be closer to her kids and their families. Her hobbies included reading, traveling, bowling, and counting her slot machine winnings. She was most proud of her family, family business, and their Eau Claire, WI, home on Vine Street where their children were raised.
Forever remembered by her daughter, Tammy (Carter); son, Robert James (Laurie); 5 grandchildren, Kayla (Carsten), Tyler (partner Malisa), Hannah (Laura), Emma, and Andrew; 2 great-granddaughters, Nahlia and Maya; her brothers, Gene and Jerry; and her sisters, Irene and Eleanor.
Helen was preceded in death by her brother, Eric, and her parents.
Celebration of life will be held at Broder Soder/Nordic Northwest at 8800 SW Oleson Rd, Portland, OR, on October 22 with visitation at 2:30 p.m., service at 3 p.m., and dinner at 4 p.m. Celebration of life event will also occur later in Stoughton, WI (date TBD).
In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society can be made in Helen Straavaldson’s name.