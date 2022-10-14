Helen Mary Wolfelschneider, 80, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, went into the arms of the Lord Friday, September 16, 2022.
Helen was born on May 19, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois, and lived there until she moved to Wisconsin in 1973. During her life, Helen spent many years at home with her children. She had the gift of sewing and crocheting. She could make anything from homemade costumes for her children to curtains and upholstery for her home or camper. Helen held many traditions from her childhood and gave the same memories to her children throughout her life. Helen kept busy gardening and canning food, she was a wonderful cook and opened a small family restaurant in Mondovi. After keeping herself busy working at Mega Foods for many years, she retired.
She was always thrilled to browse garage sales, dine out, play bingo, bowl, play cards, camp and was an avid dog lover. Cruises became a part of her life in retirement, and she went every other year with her sisters and cousins. Helen’s favorite of all were her children and her family, so family get-togethers were very special to her.
Helen was a social butterfly with a fun sense of humor.
Helen is survived by her children, Rayanne Nall (Chris Raney), Lisa Nall, Marty Nall (Maria Soto), Allen Nall (Kathryn), and Annie Bartush (Scott); sisters, Alice Perkins (Dan), Karrie McClure (Jeff); and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her mother, Ann Wolfelschneider; fathers, Henry Wolfelschneider and Leonard Klem (birth father); sister, Betty Angelotti; granddaughter, Helen Charity Raney; and many other family and friends.
Helen’s Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, followed by a Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel in Eau Claire.