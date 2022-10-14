Helen Wolfelschneider.jpg

Helen Mary Wolfelschneider, 80, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, went into the arms of the Lord Friday, September 16, 2022.

Helen was born on May 19, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois, and lived there until she moved to Wisconsin in 1973. During her life, Helen spent many years at home with her children. She had the gift of sewing and crocheting. She could make anything from homemade costumes for her children to curtains and upholstery for her home or camper. Helen held many traditions from her childhood and gave the same memories to her children throughout her life. Helen kept busy gardening and canning food, she was a wonderful cook and opened a small family restaurant in Mondovi. After keeping herself busy working at Mega Foods for many years, she retired.

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Wolfelschneider as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

