Henrietta Tillie (Ann) Hoverson, 90, Eau Claire, met her Lord and Savior, in the early morning hours of March 17, 2021 at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation, with family by her side.
She was born November 22, 1930, in Eau Claire, the daughter of Henry and Tillie (Olson) Hoverson. She married Melvin B. Bauer, on May 4, 1953, and though they divorced many years later, he remained the love of her life.
Henrietta is survived by her children, Debbie (Jake) Miller of Wadena, MN, Diane (Eric) Walker of Augusta, WI, Bruce Bauer of Osseo, WI, Sandy (Hernan) Gonzalez of Thornton, CO, Kathy Bauer of Talent, OR, Karen (Roger) Hickel of Anchorage, AK, and Mary (Tony) Malone of Chunky, MS. Henrietta is also survived by 14 grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.
Henrietta is preceeded in death by Melvin B. Bauer, father of her children; siblings Truman Hoverson and Arvilla (Ivy) Olcott, and her parents.
Henrietta grew up on their family farm, outside Eleva, she loved her childhood, animals and the outdoors. After graduating from Mondovi High School, she ventured out west with her friend Lydia, and worked various administrative and data communication jobs. She later married, Melvin, and after renting several farms in the Fairchild/Augusta area, they settled on a farm, west of Eleva, to permanently raise their family. As a Mom and wife, she worked incredibly hard, growing large gardens, canning, baking, sewing, and many other chores. We will never know how she accomplished so much, in so little time!
Always having a servants heart, Henrietta was involved in many ministries over her lifetime, and was always reaching out to others. Over the years, she was actively involved with her church, serving in alter society and women’s ministry, especially at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Mondovi, and St. Pauls Lutheran Church, Augusta. She taught catechism, delivered meals on wheels, prepared countless meals for families in need, she advocated for the homeless, the unborn, and those impacted by domestic abuse. She lived a completely selfless life, always taking care of herself, but loving others more.
Henrietta lived her life grounded in her strong faith in Jesus, and was a prayer warrior for anyone in need of prayer. She was an extraordinary example of unconditional love, and was warm and welcoming to all that knew her. The love she had for her family was unparalleled. She loved her kids and family, and spent every waking hour thinking, doing, and praying for us! Our Mom’s love lives forever in our hearts, by the lessons she taught, the patience she showed, the faith that she shared and the life that she lived.
The family wishes to thank Sacred Heart Hospital, Prairie Point Rehabilitation, Osseo Hospital, Augusta Health and Rehabilitation, St. Josephs Hospice, for the exceptional care they provided to our Mom at her end of life, and Anderson Funeral Home for their compassion and flexability with final arrangements. We are forever grateful.
Due to covid-19 restrictions, the family is planning a celebration of life at a later date, when facilities are open, and will post further notification.
