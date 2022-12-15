Henry G. “Hank” Bosman Jr., 73, of Lafayette, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire surrounded by family.

Hank was born July 28, 1949, in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin to Henry and Lydia (Jaquet) Bosman Sr. He worked as a boilermaker for Local 107 until his retirement at age 55.

Recommended for you