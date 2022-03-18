Henry Wilfred Engebretson, 94 of Eau Claire died at home on March 13, 2022.
Henry (“Will”) was born on March 27, 1927, to Henry and Rose (Malone) Engebretson in New Auburn, WI.
Will graduated from New Auburn High School in 1945 but was unable to attend commencement exercises as he had enlisted in the Navy and left prior to graduation. Will served in WWII from May 1945 until July 1946 when he was discharged and received a Victory Medal.
Will would share about the incredible opportunities he had (“as just a kid from small town New Auburn”) to see the world during his time in the Navy. While serving as a Fireman aboard the U.S.S. Puget Sound and U.S.S. Opportune, he travelled to Pearl Harbor, San Diego, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, Guam, Saipan, Manilla, Panama and the Virgin Islands.
After finishing his time in the Navy, Will returned to New Auburn and went to work as a rural mail carrier. He delivered mail for 36 years, retiring in 1989. In 1974 he also got licensed as a real estate broker and held that license for about 20 years.
It was at the New Auburn café where he met his future wife, Olive, along with her two young sons, Greg and Douglas. Will and Olive were married in 1954. They raised five boys and a daughter on the farm in New Auburn. Later, they moved to Chetek, WI and lived on Pokegama Lake. After retirement, Will and Olive travelled to Texas for the winters where they played countless rounds of golf and games of cribbage. In their final years, Will and Olive lived in Eau Claire and enjoyed their time together until Olive’s death in 2017.
In addition to playing golf and cribbage, Will loved polka dancing, watching the Packers, fishing and hunting. Will had been known as the best musky fisherman in the county! He and Olive hosted many musky feeds in their younger years. Will also enjoyed moose hunting in Canada, trout fishing in Colorado and elk hunting in Wyoming.
Will is survived by his five sons: Greg (Beverly) Martin, Douglas (Susan) Martin, James (Mary Sue) Engebretson, Gerald (Jackie) Engebretson, John (Pam) Engebretson; daughter, Christy (Joel) Peed; 15 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; sisters Mary North and Nancy Engebretson.
The family would like to express appreciation to his loyal friend and cribbage partner, Charlie Peterson.
Will was a wonderful father, grandfather and friend who was dearly loved and will be missed by all.
Will is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Rose Engebretson, his wife, Olive and sister, Jean Hanson.
A celebration of Will’s life will be held on Saturday, April 2nd from 11:00 am-2:00 pm at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsociety-wi.com.