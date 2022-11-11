Henry J. Hoelker, of Altoona went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the age of 91.
Henry was born on July 14, 1931, in Heiden, Germany, to Bernhard and Christine (Seyer) Hoelker. Henry immigrated to the Eau Claire area in 1951. He married Frances Iverson on January 15, 1955, at Evanger Lutheran Church in Lookout, WI, and they spent the next 53 happy years together. He worked at the Eau Claire Paper Mill for 40 years.
He was accomplished at woodworking and enjoyed creating furniture and decorative household items. Henry was a devoted husband and father. He and Frances enjoyed traveling and camping with their children, which left many great memories. His children remember him as a loving father always working hard to provide for his family. His grandchildren fondly remember his passion for fishing and his unending patience while teaching them. He was an active and dedicated member of Grace Lutheran Church. His love for the Lord was expressed in many activities and volunteer positions at church throughout his life.
Henry is survived by his children, Bernard (Diane) of Eau Claire and Alan (Liz) of Brookfield, WI; daughter-in-law, Laurie of Naperville, IL; grandchildren, Christina (Ryan) Carlson, Michelle, Jason (Jamie), Rebecca and Bryan; great-grandson, Grant; brothers and sisters, Pauline, Hermine, Elisabeth and Werner; beloved companion, Midge Froseth; and other relatives and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Frances; parents, Bernhard and Christine; son, Daniel; and brothers and sisters, Maria, Bernhard, Margret, Josef, Anna and Wilhelm.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church, 202 W Grand Ave., Eau Claire, with Rev. Dr. Philip Ruge-Jones officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Northside Lutheran Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home is assisting the family. To express online condolences, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com.
