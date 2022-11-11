Henry J. Hoelker, of Altoona went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the age of 91.

Henry was born on July 14, 1931, in Heiden, Germany, to Bernhard and Christine (Seyer) Hoelker. Henry immigrated to the Eau Claire area in 1951. He married Frances Iverson on January 15, 1955, at Evanger Lutheran Church in Lookout, WI, and they spent the next 53 happy years together. He worked at the Eau Claire Paper Mill for 40 years.

To plant a tree in memory of Henry Hoelker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you