Henry Arthur Karnatz, 74, died April 11, 2022 at Care Partners Memory Care in Altoona, WI.
He was born on April 25, 1947 to Dorothy and Henry Amos Karnatz.
He grew up in Des Plaines, Illinois and graduated from high school in 1965, and started working his life as a truck driver.
On December 5, 1981 he married Linda Angeloff. In 1983, he and his wife moved to Cadott, WI. He also switched his career to an auto and truck mechanic. On September 8, 1988 he and his wife welcomed Kari, their daughter, and only child into the world.
In 2003 he retired from being an auto and truck mechanic due to many medical issues. In 2013, he was diagnosed with dementia. In 2015, he moved to Eau Claire, WI with his wife and daughter.
He is survived by his only child, Kari Karnatz of Eleva, WI. He is also survived by his younger brother John Karnatz of Round Lake, IL; sister-in-law Joanne Karnatz; brothers-in-law Rich Choyce of Des Plaines, IL and Dan Marienau of Genoa City, WI; and sisters-in-law Kitty Ferrara and Carla Marienau both of WI. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
Henry is preceded in death by his parents; wife Linda; brother-in-law Dave Ferrara; sister-in-law Gloria Angeloff; and nephew Adam Marienau.
A Memorial Service for Henry will be held at 12 pm on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona. Visitation will be held from 10 am until the time of service. Lunch will follow the service, with burial at Rest Haven Cemetery in Eau Claire at 2:30 pm.