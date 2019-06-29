Henry Moen

Henry L. Moen, age 96, passed away at Grand View Care Center in Blair, WI. Henry’s parents were Henry Sr. & Alma (Lillehagen) Moen of Blair, WI. After World War II, he married Lillian Heron (of Eau Claire, WI). They lived in Eau Claire, WI, most of their lives. Owned a Mileage/Conoco gas station in Eau Claire before retiring.
Henry was preceded by his wife, Lillian who passed away from a stroke in Nov. 2006. Survived by his son, Michael Moen in New Richmond, WI, and granddaughter Rae Moen in Minneapolis, MN. Along with many nieces and nephews.
I would like to thank the staff at Grand View Care Center for the care you gave Henry during his stay there. And also thanks to my cousins, Fred and Jack Stendahl, for making sure he was well dressed and had plenty of Brandy on hand, it was greatly appreciated! And to all those who took the time to stop by to chat with him, Thanks!
A Memorial service, will be held on July 14, 2019, at the VFW Starr Av., in Eau Claire, WI, from 1-5 p.m. Some food and drink will be provided, while we chat over our memories of those Good Old Days.