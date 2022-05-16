Henry Sletner

Henry “Hank” J. Sletner, age 89 of Eau Claire passed away on his birthday on Monday, May 9, 2022 at his home while under hospice care.
He was born on May 9, 1933 in Eau Claire to Henry G. and Helen M. (Eastenson) Sletner. He graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1951. He proudly served in the U.S. Army, enlisting in 1953 and honorably discharged in 1955. He married Lu Anne Stokes on August 29, 1955. He graduated from UWEC in January 1958 and received his master’s degree from Northwestern University in 1964. He taught at Eau Claire Junior High until his retirement in 1988.
Together Lu Anne and Hank built three homes mostly by themselves. After retirement, they lived at their summer home on Pokegama Lake in Chetek and wintered in Mulberry, FL. In 1999, they moved back to Eau Claire and ended up in a condo in Mill Ridge Estates. Their trips were numerous around the United States and highlighted by four trips to Alaska, Yukon Territory, NW Territory and the Arctic Ocean. Being keen observers of wildlife, the side roads of Alaska showed many animals not found in parks or along main highways.
Hank is survived by his wife, Lu Anne; two sons, Steve (Margie) and Mike; six grandchildren, Kyle, Brock, Lindsey, Mitchell, Joseph, and Logan.
A social gathering will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 4-7 pm at Mill Ridge Condos Community Center at 4299 Mill Ridge Circle, Eau Claire, WI 54703. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served. There will be no formal service. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date in the Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.