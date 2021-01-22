Herb Brodt died early in the morning of January 7th, in his home, surrounded by family. Herb was born to Victor Herbert Brodt and Elizabeth Ann deClercq (Brodt) in February of 1935. Herb spent his childhood in the Highland Park region of Illinois. In 1950 his widowed mother moved Herb and his brother (Thomas) from Chicago to Chetek, WI which had served as a long-time family retreat. After finishing high school in Chetek, Herb attended UW-Stout where he met his wife, June (Morgan). Herb and June were married in 1954 and resided in Eau Claire, WI. With a Bachelors degree in teaching from Stout, Herb taught math and industrial arts in Eau Claire for several years. He continued with graduate school, earning a Masters degree. He moved from Eau Claire to Chetek to design and build a home where the couple raised three sons, Victor, David, Greg and a daughter, Barbara. Herb taught junior high and high school industrial arts, fine art and driver’s education in the Chetek school system for 30 years before his retirement. Much of his spare time was spent tending both his garden with peonies, and his dogs and pets. As an avid pottery maker, Herb and his family engaged in many craft fairs. Herb participated in the Chetek Lion’s Club, Chetek Aviation, attended, and worked at many high school athletic events. For several years Herb served as president and worked with the founders to establish the Chetek Credit Union (eventually, Heritage). Herb & June founded the Handi-Lift non-emergency medical transportation service in 1977 which they owned and operated until its sale in 1997. The couple was pleased to serve those in need and employ people in the community.
Herb was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth and wife, June. Herb is survived by his children and grandchildren including, Victor & Caren Sue (Zwain) Brodt, Joshua & Joy (Collins) Brodt, Rachel (Brodt) & Theobald; David Brodt and son August; Greg & Suzie (Stroik) Brodt, Alex Brodt, Cooper & Samantha (Saunders) Brodt; Barbara (Brodt) & Wm. Andy Bear, Kattie (Bear) & Keith Pfaffendorf, Erica Bear, as well as by Herb’s brother and wife, Tom & Barbara (Anderson) Brodt. Herb was a great grandfather to Rembrandt & Henry; Anastacia, Isabelle & Evander.
A private family service is being planned. Instead of flowers, we thank you for remembrances made to your choice of art, library, educational or service organization(s).