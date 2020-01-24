Herb Hoehn, 88, of Altoona, passed away January 19, 2020, at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in the company of his family. Herbert Lester Hoehn was born in Eau Claire on February 14, 1931, to Herbert W. and Edna Hoehn and grew up in a close-knit family with three brothers and one sister. Herb graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1949 and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 to 1954. He married Joanne “Tootie” Hoehn in 1955 and in 1956, joined the Wisconsin State Patrol in which he was extremely proud to serve as a Trooper for the next 30 years.
His State Patrol assignment took Herb and his young family to Hudson, Wisconsin in 1957, before they moved back to the Eau Claire area in 1962. Herb was an avid participant in local softball leagues and basketball at the YMCA. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, horseshoes, cribbage – almost any type of competitive endeavor. Herb was a fan of the Packers, Brewers, Bucks, Badgers and the North Carolina Tarheels, but always had a soft spot for local sports, including the area high school teams.
Herb is survived by three children, Jim (Karen) Hoehn of Brookfield, Lynn (Jeff) Hoehn-Olson of Eau Claire and Jeni (Chris) Hoehn Terzich of Eau Claire; six grandchildren, Lyndsey “Pookie” Bishop (fiancé Matt Foulke), Sam (fiancée Alyssa Poehler) and Casey Terzich, Hayley, Tyler and Colin Gray-Hoehn; great-grandchild, Jaelyn Handrick; and his dear friend, Ann. He also is survived by his sister-in-law, Janet Buckli; and nieces and nephews, Sandra (Bob) Kelps, Steve Peterson, Gary (Vicki) Hoehn, Jan (Beth) Ford and Susan Demaray; and many great-nieces and nephews.
Herb was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne; his parents, Herbert W. and Edna; brother Warren “Woody” Hoehn and his wife, Pearl; brother Robert “Blondie” Hoehn and his wife, Betty; his brother Thomas; his sister Virginia “Squeak” Peterson and her husband, Lyle “Pete”; and his nephew Rick.
Herb truly enjoyed the long-lasting friendships with his classmates, sports teammates, Air Force buddies, State Patrol colleagues, Fountain St. neighbors, and especially the basketball parents whose daughters were North High School basketball teammates. He also had a simple, but kind, philosophy when it came to his children — “If they’re friends of yours, they’re friends of mine.”
Herb’s family would like to thank the kind and caring staff at the Classic, his hospice nurse Niki Hanson, and the rest of his Mayo Hospice team.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona, WI. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at 11:00 a.m. The service will begin at 12:00 p.m., Rev. Matthew Strickler officiating. A luncheon will follow immediately after the service. Memorial donations in memory of Herb may be made to veterans’ charity, Sofas for Service, E9805 190{sup}th{/sup} Avenue, Eau Claire, WI, 54701.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.