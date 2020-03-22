Herbert Horlacher

Herbert E. Horlacher, of Eau Claire, passed away on March 20, 2020 at the age of 91.
Herb was born March 2, 1929, the youngest son of Henry and Ella (Rosentreter) Horlacher. He grew up in Eau Claire and worked on the family farm. Herb met his wife, Irene, and they were united in marriage on November 6, 1955. Herb started a trucking company, hauling lime and crushed rock. In the early 60’s, Herb bought a bulk milk route and hauled milk until his retirement in the 90’s. He spent his spare time working with his sons on their farm. Herb loved being out in the field farming.
Herb is survived by his wife, Irene, of 64 years; sons, Ronald (Jan), Randall (Trudy); daughter, Sandra (Mike) DeGrasse; grandchildren, Dan (Rachel Roberts) Horlacher, Adam (Renee) Horlacher, Jared Horlacher, Brandon (Jessica) DeGrasse, Lacey (Jerrod) Buchholtz, Brianna (Andrew) Bushendorf; great grandchildren, Carli, Evrett, Kasen, Madelyn and Casey; and great great grandson, Jayce; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Herb is preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Gerhardt, Henry, Amelia, Margaret, Marie, Marshall; and great granddaughter, Harper Marie.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of life Center, in Altoona, is assisting the family.
John 3:16
For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only son that who ever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.