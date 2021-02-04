Herbert F. Sakalaucks, Sr., 92, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Azura Memory Care, Eau Claire.
Herb was born September 5, 1928, in Paterson, NJ, to the late Antony and Antanette (Latvis) Sakalaucks. Herb grew up and attended Eastside High School in his hometown. He went on to pursue a college degree, having been offered a baseball scholarship at the University of Wyoming, where he played ball and earned his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering. He attended graduate school at American University in Washington, DC and the University of Minnesota. Upon graduation, he moved to Washington, DC, where he met his future wife, Lois Bartig, of Eau Claire, WI. The two married in May 1952 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Herb was inducted into the US Army and served in Korea, having achieved the rank of Corporal. Upon his return from service, the couple resided in the Washington, DC area. During their 68 years together, Herb and Lois lived in various parts of the country. Together they had three children. In his work as an industrial engineer, he worked for the Department of the Navy, Department of the Army, and 3M. He and Lois were also A&W Root Beer franchise owners in Springfield, IL. Herb and Lois retired in the Eau Claire/Menomonie area in the 1990’s. He was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and the VFW Post 305. Herb enjoyed walking his dogs, playing cards, bowling, and was a sports enthusiast. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Herb is survived by his wife, Lois; two children, Herb Jr. (Bev) Sakalaucks and Jean (Jeff) Lamfers; grandchildren, Ashley (Jon) Cleveland, Bill (Kristine Radtke Norris) Sakalaucks, Christopher (Amy) Johnson, Michael (Jenna) Johnson; 4 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and infant son, Paul Thomas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 601 Fall St, Eau Claire, WI 54703.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, February 5, 2021, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1915 Hogeboom Ave, Eau Claire, with Pastor Jeff Carlson and Pastor Jeff Kazmierski officiating. A walk thru visitation will be from 2:00 PM until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire. Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distance measures are required at all times.
