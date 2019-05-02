Herbert Vahlenkamp

Bloomer Herbert H. Vahlenkamp, age 79, passed away Tuesday, April 31, 2019 at his home. He was born on September 2, 1939, to Harry and Loretta (Hilger) Vahlenkamp. He married Carol Fanetti on May 21, 1960, in Bloomer and was blessed to have 4 children and 7 grandchildren.
Herbert worked at Bloomer Farmer’s Union in Bloomer. He then took over the family dairy farm in Bloomer which was started by his grandfather, Henry Vahlenkamp, in 1896. He enjoyed working on the farm, tilling the soil, harvesting the crops, and working on his John Deere tractors and equipment. He had a great love of antique John Deere tractors and restoring them with his family’s help. He truly had green and yellow running through his veins. Besides his joy of John Deere, he loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife: Carol; sons: Michael, Ronald (Deanna) and Larry; daughter: Tammy (Henry) LeBakken; sister: Darlene (Pete) Henneman; grandchildren: Vincent Vahlenkamp, Vanessa LaMeer, Marissa Vahlenkamp, Preston Vahlenkamp, Mikayla LeBakken, Isabel LeBakken, Jason Vahlenkamp.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Harry and Loretta Vahlenkamp.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer at 1:00 p.m. with a visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Eagleton Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com.