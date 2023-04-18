Herman Genrich
Herman C. “Bud” Genrich
Herman, age 96 of Eau Claire passed away at his home with family on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Herman was born January 3, 1927, in Cornell, Wisconsin to Herman and Eunice (Ensign) Genrich. He grew up in the Knapp area with his sister Lucille (Kuhn) and a half-brother Clifford. Later, Herman and Inez spent time with his half-brother, Mike.
From 1944-1945, He served in the United States Navy, stationed aboard the USS Bullard in the Pacific. On February 22, 1947, he and Inez (Close) were married and became life-long residents of Eau Claire. They were married for 66 years, until her passing in 2013. Four children were born to this union: Dale (Dawn) of Eau Claire, Nancy Pantano of Des Moines, Washington, Sandra Brufach of Maricopa, Arizona and Pamela (Gregory) Duginski of Shoreview, Minnesota.
Herman was employed at Uniroyal from 1946 until his retirement in 1991.
Since his youth, he’s enjoyed fishing, hunting, trap shooting, trapping, golf, and bowling. He was known as a “Trapper” by many farmers and landowners in Eau Claire and the surrounding area. The many years trap shooting at the Rod & Gun Club, he always appreciated the volunteers and supported the Jr. Shooters Program. Herman tried his personal best in all that he did.
Herman always enjoyed a game of cribbage, homemade bread, and the Cubs.
Herman is survived by his children, grandchildren: Steven, Mindy, Angelica, Tiffany, Sara, Courtney, Nicole, Lance, and Lane, great grandchildren: Tyler, Alex, Wyatt, Ronnie, Sydney, Addison, Charlie, Benjamin, Sloan, Oliver, and Gage. He is further survived by a sister-in-law Mildred Close of Menomonie and a half-brother Mike Koehler of Oregon. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, half-brother Cliff, sons-in-law Tom and Jim and devoted wife, Inez.
On behalf of our dad, we Thank Dr. Obaid for the many years of dedicated and compassionate care.
We would also like to thank the many people at ProMedica and Cornerstone Caregiving for their dedicated support and assistance.
A funeral service will take place at 11 am on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Hulke Family Funeral Home with Pastor Mary Erickson officiating. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on that day from 10 am until the time of the service. Burial with military honors will take place in Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington immediately following the funeral.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.