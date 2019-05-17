Herman Henneman

Herman “Jim” Henneman, 84, died Friday, May 10, 2019 at Sacred Heart hospital in Eau Claire, WI.
He leaves his wife Delores of 52 years, his son John (Missy) Henneman of Wisconsin Rapids, daughter Lisa of Stanley, grandson Josh (Melanie), of Boyd, granddaughter Ali of Wisconsin Rapids, and two great grandsons Riley and Cameron. He also leaves a sister, Gloria Anderson of Hudson, a brother, Scott (Peggy) of Raymond, WA.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lester and Evelyn of Stanley, brother Lester (Shirley) of South Bend, WA and sister Charmaine of Stanley.
Cremation and a private family service is planned for a later date.
