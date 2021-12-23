Herman Sobottka Jr

Herman C. Sobottka Jr., age 90 of Meridean, died Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Milestone Senior Living in Eau Claire under the care of Heartland Hospice.
Herman was born on November 26, 1931 in Durand. He was the son of Herman C. and Forrest (Adams) Sobottka Sr. They lived and farmed around the Durand area. He was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Germany for two years. Herman married Greta H. Bauer on July 17, 1956 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church-Lima in Durand. Herman worked at the Creamery in Durand and the Pope & Talbot Paper Mill in Eau Claire. They moved to Meridean in 1960, where they raised their family and Herman resided until June of this year when his Parkinson’s forced him to move to Eau Claire.
Herman enjoyed spending time outdoors, taking care of his home property, hunting, fishing and golfing. He also liked to watch the Packers, the Brewers and going to his grandchildren’s school events.
Herman is survived by his wife of 65 years, Greta; children, Charlie (Patti) of Durand, “Mary” Sue (Mark) Bradley of Wausau, Rick (Diana) of Colorado Springs, CO, and Patty (Wayne) Thomson of Wausau; 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson, two brothers, Emery (Doris) of Ames, IA and Van (Ramona) of Knapp; brother-in-law, Harold Bauer of Mondovi; sisters-in-law Diane Kuhnert of Altoona, and Rose Linda Abramovich of Durand; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, one grandson, Lonny Bradley and two brothers, Fred and Jim.
Funeral Mass will be at 11:00AM Thursday, December 30, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rock Falls with Rev. Timothy Welles officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00PM-7:00PM Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand and one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.
The family extends their appreciation to the staff at Milestone and Heartland Hospice for the care provided. A special Thank You to Nurse Missy from Heartland who held a special place in Herman’s heart and provided love, comfort, and care these last three months.
