Hildegarde Patricia Henderson, “Pat”, 92, of Eau Claire, WI died on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
She was born on June 29, 1929 in the township of Holway in Taylor County to Leonard J. and Albian M. (Stasek) Hamm. She graduated from Owen High School in 1947.
Hildegarde is survived by her two sons, Douglas M. (Theresa M.) Henderson of Menomonie and Dennis R. (Charlene F.) Henderson of North Liberty, IA; eight grandchildren, Jason W. (Candace) and Laura Ann Henderson, Rebecca R. (Jason) Brooks, Kathryn E. Bush and Peter D. (Lindsay) Henderson, Nathan R. (Catherine) Henderson, Andrea P. (Mark) Bennett and Phillip A. (Allison) Henderson; eight great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Kathy A. Henderson of Eau Claire; sister-in-law, Jean M. Hamm of Verona, WI; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond (2001); three sons, David L. (1970), Gregory L. (1974) and Jeffrey C. (2011); her parents; her brother, Leonard J. Hamm Jr. “Buzz” (1979); and her sister, Nancy J. (Earl) Sailer (2004).
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials please be given to Lake Street United Methodist Church, 337 Lake St.-Suite A, Eau Claire, WI 54703, or to the donor’s choice.
A private family inurnment will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home is serving her family.