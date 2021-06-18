Holli Wojt

Holli A. Wojt, 50, of Altoona, WI died Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Holli was born on September 15, 1970 in Eau Claire, WI. She attended Sam Davey Elementary School, Delong Junior High and graduated from North High School in 1989. After high school, she worked for Hutchinson Technology. After getting laid off, Holli made the decision to go to school at the MN School of Business and graduated with honors in the Paralegal program. After getting her degree, Holli went to work downtown Minneapolis for Central MN Legal Services, where she was well cared for by the attorneys she worked with. They always made sure she was okay, and were very accommodating. She loved working there; even after her diagnosis of ALS, she continued to work for them from home.
Holli loved shopping, photography, music, and jewelry and card making. She also loved watching “Fixer Upper” with her mom and always talked about how fun it would be to go shopping with Joanna.
She is survived by her mother Vicki Bakken; father Roger Wojt, brother Cody (Junko) Wojt, and their children Alka, Dakota, and May.
She is preceded in death by both sets of grandparents.
A Celebration Of Life will be held at 2 pm on July 22nd at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona. Holli’s favorite meal of pizza will be served following the service. Visitation will take place 30 minutes prior to the service.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.