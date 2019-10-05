Hollie M. Helminski, age 47, of Menomonie passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Hollie is survived by her loving husband, Luke; children, Samantha Vold (Jason) and Benjamin; beloved grandbabies, Bethanie, Emmie and Macie; her parents, Jim and Carol Olson; and many other loving family members and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at New Hope Lutheran Church in Downsville, with Pastor Judy Kincaid officiating. There will be visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Hollie’s memory to New Hope Lutheran Church, Menomonie Wrestling Club, or Boy Scout Troop 54.
