Howard K. Lindsay, age 88, died on Sunday, July 18, 2021 with his family by his side. How appropriate that he left this world on a glorious sunny Sunday morning to dance on the streets of heaven with his Lord and Saviour.
Howard found beauty in everything. He took joy in nature and all living creatures. He and his wife loved to plant flowers and no matter where they lived they created beauty. He found passions later in life of learning to carve wooden ducks and paint pictures. He took great joy in putting paint on canvas and often saw colors that others didn’t see. He saw beauty in all people and loved them no matter who they were. His greatest mission was helping others and serving God. He would often go above and beyond to help those in need. Besides pastoring churches, his side jobs were fire fighter, EMT, ambulance driver, school board member, and teacher. Howard had many adventures after high school which eventually led to him fulfilling his childhood dream to go to college and seminary to become a pastor. Along the way he married his loving wife, Dolly, and had 4 children. He obtained his Masters of Divinity and served churches in Vermontville, MI, Belmont, WI, Chetek and Cameron WI, Dodgeville Wi, and West Allis, WI. After retiring and moving to Door County he continued to serve as a chaplain in the Scandia Village retirement home in Sister Bay. He then went on to be a chaplain in the Door County Hospital and for the Hospice Program in Green Bay. After his second retirement he and Dolly moved to Eau Claire Wi, where they lived his last 7 years, which enabled him to spend more time with children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He met many new friends by getting involved in the Food Pantry, Senior Center, Dart Ball league, Golf League, singing in the choir, and being a substitute pastor. He had a natural curiosity about life and loved learning and forming relationships.
Howard is survived by his wife of 67 years, Celia (Dolly) Lindsay; children Diane (Rick) Newman of Madison, Debbie (Garth) Kutzke of Eleva, Denise (Chuck) Oelig of Wausau, and Doug (Brenda) Lindsay of Pewaukee; 7 grandchildren, Rachel (Brandon) Schlesinger, Zachary (Nikki) Kutzke, Sarah (Nathan) Zuelke, Isaac Kutzke, Katie (Nathan) Oelig-Knetter, Josh Lindsay and Jacob Lindsay; 7 great grandchildren: Maddux, Jaxon and Harper Schlesinger, Beckett Kutzke and Lianna, William and Drew Zuelke; sisters Carol Childs, Eileen (Cletus) Kramer, and Marlys Portein, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Earl Lindsay and sister Joyce Koehler.
Memorial Services will be held on Monday July 26th at Chapel Heights United Methodist Church, 302 Hamilton Ave, Eau Claire, Wi. Howard’s niece, Rev. Esther Kramer will officiate.
Visitation will be held from 9 am until time of service. Lunch to follow.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.