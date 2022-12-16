Howard “Howie” Prince, 91, of Eau Claire, WI, died peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family on Dec. 12. And while he’s physically no longer with us after a long battle with cancer, the twinkle in his eye and his determination to “live to 100,” will not be forgotten.

Howard was born April 30, 1931, the son of Andrew and Leona (Kressin) Prince. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School Class of 1949. Like his father and brothers, Howie was also an accomplished athlete, playing basketball and baseball...later being inducted into the Chippewa Valley Baseball Hall of Fame in 2011 after setting many records. As a golfer, Howie also proudly had two holes-in-one in his lifetime, as well.

To plant a tree in memory of Howard Prince as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.