Howard James (Jim) Redburn SSGT, USAF (Ret) had passed away on Wednesday May 5th 2021 at his home surrounded by loving family. Howard was born Oct 8th 1930, in Thayer Missouri. He joined the Army at the young age of 18 and served in the Korean War. After that he worked on the pipeline and met his beautiful wife Virginia of 73 years of marriage. Jim reenlisted into the Airforce in 1954 and served his country for over 21 years. In all his travels from Greenland to Germany to California they finally settled down in Eau Claire WI in 1971.
He is survived by his daughters Jenny (Christopher)Bean-Kirsch, Kim Redburn, his sister Margie Parrot, niece Sandy Westbrook, sister in laws Elaine Mattson, Kathy (Thor) Thorson, Grandchildren, Sarah (Derek) Peterson, Jacob (Katelyn) Bean, Matthew (Nicole)Bean, Great Grandchildren, Olivia Peterson, and Lillian Peterson.
He is proceeded in death by his wife, Virginia Redburn, Mike Redburn (son), Kevin Redburn (son), Grace Redburn (mother), Henry Redburn (Father) Pete Redburn (brother), Hazel Rotramel (sister), Mildred Holman (sister).
There will be a small service held with family on Saturday May 22nd 2021 at Calvary Cemetery with full Military Honors.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family.