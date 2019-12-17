Hugh Curry

Hugh Arthur Curry, born Nov 6th 1939, passed away Dec. 15th looking out his bedroom window at the Chippewa River surrounded by his loved ones and his pets. Born to Arthur and Irma (Kallenquin) Curry. He spent his young life growing up in Eau Claire, moving to his current home on the Chippewa River in 1946.
He graduated from Regis High School and started out working at Luther Hospital. In November 1961, he decided to join the Navy and drove to California where he enlisted. He spent the next 4 years stationed at the US Naval Hospital as a Corpsman.
When he was discharged, he decided to get his RN degree at the San Jose Hospital School of Nursing and worked for several years on a Medical-Surgical unit at the San Jose hospital. He bought his first Nikon camera around this time and began a hobby of taking pictures, hiking throughout the beautiful countryside. He also loved watching the NASCAR racing series.
After being in California for 18 years, he decided it was finally time to move back home and he packed up his VW and made the trip back in 1978. The first thing he did when he returned was trade his Volkswagen in for a brand-new RED Chevy 4-wheel-drive truck.
He worked for 10 years at Sacred Heart Hospital in the Critical Care Unit and then transferred to the Emergency Department. It was there that he met his wife Bunny. He finished his nursing carrier working for 10 years as the only male RN at St. Joseph’s Hospital (which he probably secretly loved). Hugh and Bunny were married on August 23 1980 in their back yard on the river. He is survived by daughters, Tina (Dod) Bertsch and Jenny (Scott) Happel; grandchildren, Zac, Kylie, Ryenn, Ryan, Dodger, Tyler and Carter; as well as 6 great-grandchildren.
Hugh was an avid fisherman, and taught his girls how to fish. He and Bunny had a yearly contest who could catch the most and the biggest fish on the Chippewa River. He spent many falls deer hunting with his buddies up in Barnes, WI, as well as, camping at the Chippewa Flowage Campground for many years, now something his youngest daughter’s family is starting to do as well.
He was able to fulfill a dream vacation to Ireland for 2 weeks with his family, as well as, taking a cruise to Alaska with best friends Pat & Charlie twice, and going to a NASCAR race in Michigan and Chicago.
He had a love for his many cats and dogs most recently Hennessy & Hank (cats) & Gus the dog.
He has also struggled for many years with alcohol abuse but was able to overcome this and has been sober for the past 20 years, which is something his family was very proud of.
Services will be Friday, December 20, 2019 at 6 p.m. with Pastor Paul Sullivan officiating at Stokes, Prock, and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona. Friends and family may visit starting at 4 p.m. until the time of the service.
We wish to thank his Mayo Hospice team, especially Francis, Jordon, Kassie, Roxie, Kurt, and Josh for their outstanding care over the past several months. You can give gifts to Bob’s House for Dogs in his memory.
“MAY THE ROAD RISE TO MEET YOU, MAY THE WIND BE ALWAYS AT YOUR BACK, MAY THE SUN SHINE WARM UPON YOUR FACE, THE RAINS FALL SOFT UPON YOUR FIELDS AND UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN, MAY GOD HOLD YOU IN THE PALM OF HIS HAND”
-An Irish Blessing
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family.