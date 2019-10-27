Hugh Francis

Hugh Greenfield Francis “Bud”, age 90, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Wissota Place in Chippewa Falls.
Hugh was born in Kansas City, Mo. on November 17, 1928, the son of Hugh H. and Sarah W. Francis.
He graduated from Pembroke Country Day School and attended Princeton University and graduated from the University of Missouri. Hugh pursued a career in public accounting in Kansas City. He and his former wife, Luanne, raised three daughters there. He was a member of the University Club and the Kansas City Country Club. He was Treasurer of Wolf Brothers stores and an active member of St. Andrews Church. He moved to New York in 1969 becoming Comptroller of Lord and Taylor and later Treasurer of thirty stores owned by Hart, Shaffner & Marx.
He met Janice Wise in New York. They married in 1975 and had two sons.
Career changes resulted in a move to Pittsburgh, Pa. in 1978 and to Chippewa Falls in 1982. Hugh opened his CPA business on Bridge Street. He was a Rotarian, Treasurer of Christ Church Cathedral for six years and a current member of Christ Episcopal Church. He was an avid Badger fan and loved life on Lake Wissota, and for many years enjoyed first sailing and later pontoon boating.
He is survived by his wife, Jan, of forty-four years; daughters, Sallie (Martin) Dickinson, Leslie (Robert) Cutler and Carolyn Francis all of Colorado; sons, Hugh H. of Brooklyn, NY and Adam (Angela) of Madison, Wis. He is further survived by his granddaughter, Sarah; grandson, Christopher; seven great-grandchildren; nieces, Missy (Jeff) Stepanek and family, Sarah O’Neil and family; and nephew, Hunt (Laurie) Francis and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Sarah; brothers, Robert and John; and sister, Mary Alice in infancy.
A memorial service will be held at 11 A.M., Saturday, November 2 at Christ Episcopal Church in Chippewa Falls, with Fr. Aaron Zook officiating. Private interment will be in Bloomer City Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may go to Christ Episcopal Church, 624 Bay St., Chippewa Falls or to the Chippewa County Humane Association, 10501 County Hwy S., Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Visit pedersonvolker.com to express online condolences.