Ida E. Ellis, 93, of Chippewa Falls, WI, left this world for her eternal home on March 12, 2022.
Born in Pulaski County, Missouri, on July 4, 1928, she was the youngest of Charles and Martha McClary’s 11 children. Her mother passed away when Ida was 9, leaving her to be raised by a loving father and her siblings.
When she was 14, she met her future husband, Charles Ellis, who was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood near her home, and after three years of a long distance courtship conducted solely through correspondence, she traveled to his hometown of Bloomer, WI, where the two were married. Ida and Charles made their home in the Chicago area for a few years, and then returned to WI, where they first resided in the town of Lake Hallie, then downtown Eau Claire, and later in the town of Seymour, where they remained for 49 years. They then moved to the town of Lafayette in Chippewa Falls and remained there the rest of their lives.
Ida’s zest for life was evidenced through her love of music, reading, word games and traveling. Her main focus in life, however, was her love and devotion to family, friends, and her faith in Jesus Christ. She was a charter member of Grace Baptist Church of Lake Hallie for many years, singing in the choir, serving on various committees, and assisting with VBS and other church activities. Always quick to host visiting preachers and evangelists, she was known as a great cook and baker, and was always ready to brew a pot of coffee for anyone who stopped by to visit. She later became a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church of Eau Claire.
She is survived by her son, Gary (Nancy) Ellis of Eau Claire, WI; daughter, Linda (Jay) Daniel of Gallatin Gateway MT; daughter-in-law, Rita Ellis of Eau Claire, WI; and daughter, Sheri (Jeff) Henneman of Chippewa Falls, WI. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Richard (Kirsten) Ellis of Los Angeles, CA, Jeremy (Jennifer) Michael of Sheridan, IN, Jennifer (Mark) Dewall of Houlton, WI, Krista Michael of Belgrade, MT, Wendy (Brett) McArthur of Oregon, WI, Erin Ellis of Denison, TX, John (Jennifer) Wisocky of Warrensburg, MO, Kyle Henneman (who helped care for her and maintained a home for her during her past few years) of Chippewa Falls, WI, Kara (Aaron) Kiraly of Eau Claire, WI, Rita Daniel of Bozeman, MT, Willis Daniel of Bozeman, MT, and Rebecca (Chris) Ross of Belgrade, MT. Several great-grandchildren, as well as a yet-unborn great-great-grandchild also survived her, along with many nieces and nephews, among whom is her niece, Colleen Ash of Vista, CA, with whom she shared a special bond, as the two were raised more as sisters than as aunt and niece.
Ida was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Ellis; her parents, Charles and Martha McClary; a son, Joel C. Ellis; all 10 of her siblings; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire, WI 54701. Burial will immediately follow the service at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire. A visitation will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
To view the service online, please go to https://boxcast.tv/view/ida-ellis-service-fanwqozisfalnnzgq4my.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701, is assisting the family with the arrangements.