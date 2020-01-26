Ida Adelia Hinz was born to August L.J. Hinz and Ida M. (Armgard) Hinz on October 19, 1921 at St. Anthony’s Hospital, Chicago, IL. She went home to her heavenly Father on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the age of 98.
Ida was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church, Lyons, IL where she also attended school graduating in 1935. She attended J. Sterling Morton High School and Junior College and the University of Chicago Evening College. She then worked as a secretary/ stenographer at the American Medical Association and Great Lakes Mortgage in Chicago before resuming her education. Ida earned her BS in Education at Illinois State Normal University, Normal, IL. After teaching physical education for two years at Galesburg, IL, she attended Colorado State College of Education, Greeley, CO, where she had a physical education assistantship. She attended summer sessions at the University of Colorado, Greeley, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR, and University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA. She joined the faculty at what is now the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire in 1949 and retired as Chair of the Physical Education Department in 1983.
Ida was a camp counselor during the summers of 1946 to 1958. The American Red Cross as a First Aid Instructor, Water Safety Instructor, and Small Craft Instructor certified her. She enjoyed dancing and attended several summer camps of Square and Round Dancing, so she could add these activities to her classes. She also took Ballroom Dancing at the Arthur Murray School of Dance to add this to her teaching program. After retirement, she continued lessons at the Arthur Murray studio where she furthered her learning and danced in competitions and showcases until October of 2015. For twenty-five years, she taught dance lessons preceding the Viennese Ball. These were some of the happiest days of her life and many of her friends and students remember her for her dancing enthusiasm. When she met some of these friends, their first comment usually was “Are you still dancing?” or “You were my dance teacher.”
Ida loved to travel and visited most of the National Parks in the USA. She also visited Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. She loved cruising and went through the Panama Canal twice, to Alaska both the inside and outside passages, the eastern St. Lawrence River, and several dance cruises in the Atlantic Ocean. Her skiing included both downhill and cross-country: Vale, Yellowstone, Powderhorn, etc.
Ida was a volunteer at Luther Hospital from 1985 to 2015.
Ida was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Lyons, IL from 1921 until 1951, when she transferred to Epiphany Lutheran Church, Eau Claire. She served on the Board of Directors of Eau Claire Lutheran School (2 terms, secretary three years). She was a Charter member of the Epiphany Lutheran Foundation (Treasurer: 1979-2000, Secretary: 2000-2010) and a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church since 2015.
Ida was preceded in death by her parents and survived by numerous cousins, godchildren and her extended university, dance and church families.
