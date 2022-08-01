Ida Luhm, 98, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Our House Memory Care in Eau Claire, Wi. Ida was born Jan. 2 in North Dakota to John and Molly Kolesnick. She would always joke that no one remembered her birthday because it was the day after New Years.

Ida graduated high school and secretarial school. She worked for the government and was employed in Iraq at the US embassy. It was there that she met and married her husband Jim. Ida and Jim had the opportunities to travel and be stationed various places with Jim’s career in the US Navy.

