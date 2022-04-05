Ila Mae Krull (Kjelstad) age 96 passed away on April 3, 2022 at Care Partners Eau Claire.
She was born Feb. 2, 1926 to Minor & Mae Goss in Strum WI. She graduated from Strum High School, attending Eau Claire Teachers College and EC Tech School in Nursing Assist. Course. She worked at Sacred Heart hospital, Syverson Home and at Luther Hospital. Ila Mae married Gerald Kjelstad in 1951 and lived in Eau Claire her entire life.
She enjoyed being a homemaker, volunteering with Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and Booster Clubs. She was an active member of First Lutheran Church, involved in Sunday school and bible school. She has been a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. Ila Mae was also a member of Chippewa 126, Eastern Star for 50 years. Ila Mae’s family and friends were always the focus of her life. The frequent family gatherings, laughter and energy will be missed by everyone. Ila Mae married Rex Krull in 1987.
Ila was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Lucille Christianson & Ramona Miller, brothers in law and many uncles, aunts and cousins. Survivors include daughter, Karen (Ron) Schroepfer Brooklyn Park MN, Sons Kerry (Deb) Kjelstad and Kurt (RuthAnn) Kjelstad of Eau Claire. She is also survived by grandchildren Emily (Darren) Thompson Eau Claire, Kayla Kjelstad, Maple Grove MN, Jared Schroepfer Zimmerman MN, Cali Schroepfer Blaine, MN, Darcy Koenig, Fairchild WI, Brett Isaacson, Brady (Rebecca) Isaacson and great grandchildren, Alyssa Koenig and Isaac Koenig, Connor, Seeley Thompson, and Ava Isaacson all of Eau Claire and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by stepson Tom (Dottie) Krull Madison, WI and family & stepdaughter Mary (Jerry) Thompson Portage WI and family.
Funeral will take place at 11 am on Friday, April 8, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church,1804 Highland Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Pastor Christine Emerson officiating. Visitation will take place at the church on Friday morning from 9 am until the time of service. Committal service will take place immediately following the service in the Chapel of the Resurrection Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Memorials preferred to St John’s Lutheran Church and St. Croix Hospice. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
