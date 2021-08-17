Colfax Ilene M. Bjork, age 93, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Colfax Health and Rehab with her family by her side. She was born December 20, 1927 at the farm home in Popple Creek, Township of Grant, rural Colfax to August A. and Laura L. (Steves) Beyrer. She was baptized, confirmed and married at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Popple Creek, Wisconsin. Ilene attended Popple Creek Rural School all 8 grades, graduating from Colfax High School in 1945. She attended Stout from 1945 – 1947. Ilene married Lyle S. Bjork, her high school sweetheart, on March 29, 1947. He passed away on October 28, 1996. After her three children were born, she returned to UW Eau Claire, graduating in 1965. She taught in the Colfax school system for 28 years, retiring in 1993. During this time she also farmed with her husband, Lyle. She was an active member of North Running Valley Lutheran Church and Circle and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her children: Gary (Jean) Bjork of Colfax, Kenneth (Mary) Bjork of Colfax and Vickie (Robert) Mousel of Eau Claire; her “Perfect” grandchildren: Krishona (Chad) Martinson, Adam (Jessie Bergeson) Bjork, Leah (Josh) Kaeppe, Aaron (Gail) Frogner, Laura (Ben) Blomberg, Kyle (Tasha) Bjork, Mariah (Josh) Brook, Isaac (Emily) Mousel, Greta and Katrina Mousel; 16 cherished great-grandchildren: Montana and Matalyn Martinson, Brielle, Wyatt and Lyla Bjork, Reed (Gina), Rayna (Sam), Trajan and Summer Kaeppe, Sienna, Stella and Jonas Blomberg, Aydin, Kenlee and Kale Bjork, Charlotte Brook; sister: Anita (Philip) Strand; sisters-in-law: Elaine Bjork and Beverly (James) Spagnoletti; numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: August and Laura Beyrer; husband: Lyle Bjork; grandson: Abram Mousel; brother: Norval (Beverly) Beyrer; brother-in-law: Wallace Bjork; nephews: Buddy Beyrer and Roland Bjork; niece: Kirstin Strand.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 11:30 AM at North Running Valley Lutheran Church, rural Colfax. There will be a visitation on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer and one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Burial will be in the North Running Valley Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at olsonfunerealhomebloomer.com
