New Auburn: Ilene Pingel passed away on Sunday July 1O, 2022 at Colfax Health and Rehab with her family by her side. Ilene was born on April 6, 1925, the daughter of Lorn and Rose (Breed) Shipman. Ilene grew up in Sampson Township, attended Tillinghast Country School and graduated from New Auburn High School where she met the love of her life Wayne Pingel. Ilene and Wayne married right out of high school and farmed with Wayne’s parents before starting their own farm.
During Wayne and llene’s marriage they welcomed two daughters to their home. Ilene loved raising their girls on the farm along with the daily farm chores, enjoyed planting a large garden, fishing, camping, canning, was a talented seamstress, and created may beautifully decorated wedding cakes. Ilene and Wayne spent many Sundays at the Pines Ballroom dancing the day away. During the week they entertained the cows dancing in the barn.
Faith in God was very important to Ilene. She was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bloomer where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School.
Ilene is survived by her two daughters: Susan (Doug) Martin and Julie (Jimmy) Koehler; four grandchildren: Jill (Steve) Gengler, Andrew Martin, Justin Koehler, and Jordan (Lindsay) Koehler; three great grandchildren: Lauren, Stephanie, and Jessica Gengler; two great-great grandchildren: Braelyn and Blakely.
Ilene is proceeded in death by her parents; her husband of 73 years: Wayne (2015); brothers: Jerome, Clyde, and Max Shipman; and special nephew: Gene Peterson.
Ilene and family wish to express sincerely thanks and gratitude to Colfax Health and Rehabilitation and St. Joseph’s Hospice.
A Christian burial service will be on Saturday July 16th at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bloomer with a luncheon to follow. There will be a visitation one hour prior to service at the church. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online Condolences may be expressed at olsonfunerealhomebloomer.com. Memorials may be directed to St. Joseph’s Hospice.
