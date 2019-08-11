Ilene F. Schultz, age 93 of Alma, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the American Lutheran Home, Mondovi. She was born on July 30, 1926, the daughter of Bernard and Emily (Rud) Steinke.
She married James Andress and later divorced. Ilene later went on to marry Lamoine "Pete" Schultz in 1979 at Zion Lutheran Church, Mondovi. Ilene and Pete owned and operated the Lucky 7 and Dam View bar in Alma for many years.
Ilene is survived by her husband, Lamoine "Pete"; children, James (Joyce) Andress of Coon Rapids, MN, John (Vicki) Andress of Mondovi, Robert "Jack" (Linda) Andress of Eleva and Jean (Robert) Fleming of Mondovi; stepdaughter, Cindy (Sam) Eubanks; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; sister Barbara Wulff; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, James Andress; brother, Rudolph "Bud" (Leona); sisters, Esther (Harry) Davis and Margaret (Shirley) Champion; and brother-in-law, Walter Wulff.
A memorial service will be held at Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Alma Chapel, on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 am with Pastor Michelle Rem officiating, Pastor of St. John's Lutheran Church, Alma. A visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Burial at Riverside Public Cemetery, Mondovi, will be held Friday at 2:30 PM. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.