Ilene Ruby Trautlein passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Dove Healthcare in Osseo with her family at her side. She was 91 years old.
Ilene was born on October 13, 1930 in Dallas, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Peter and Esther (Davis) Anderson. Ilene married John “Jack” Trautlein in 1946. They raised ten wonderful children together and lived in Eau Claire most of their lives. Jack passed away on May 28, 1994.
Ilene worked numerous places including St. Bede Monastery, National Presto Industries, and worked as a senior aide for Eau Claire County in her later years. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, reading, and baking. Those who knew her well enjoyed her expertly crafted pies, buns, and caramel rolls. She especially enjoyed spending time with family on Lake Superior’s South Shore.
Although we will miss Ilene’s warm voice, kind smile, and gentle touch, we will always remember how she made us each feel special, unique, and loved. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and storytelling.
Ilene is survived by her eight children, Cindy (Richard) Whitwam of Mondovi, Bernadette (Bob) Robinson of Eau Claire, Christopher (Carrie) Trautlein of Alma Center, John (Karen Wurzer) Trautlein of Eau Claire, Anne Trautlein of Hixton, Mary (David) Halvorsen of Eau Claire, Mags Boettcher of Humbird, and Mark (Michele) Trautlein of Duluth, MN; twenty-seven grandchildren; thirty-six great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; and her brother, Roger (Jean) Anderson of Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack; two children, Jeffrey (at infancy) and Jude; grandson, Cole Hawkins; and siblings Glen & Delwin Anderson.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Eau Claire. Father Dan Thelen will celebrate the mass. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the mass at the church. Burial will immediately follow mass at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Eau Claire. There will be a luncheon at the VFW at 2900 West Folsom Street at 1pm. A Celebration of Life will be held at later date.
The family would like to thank the staff at Dove Healthcare and Heartland Hospice for their care of Ilene during her final years.
