Inga Marie Clark, 93, died Dec. 16, 2021 at Mayo Health System — Oakridge, Osseo, WI.
Inga Cashion was born in 1928 to Inga M. and Arthur W. Cashion in Cashton, WI. She was raised in Cashton and moved to Melrose, WI and graduated from Melrose High School.
Inga married Gerald (Jerry) Clark in 1947 in Melrose. They lived in Black River Falls, then moved to Fairchild, WI in 1952. She spent most of her working years in Fairchild at Krueger’s Restaurant, the post office, then retired from the Fairchild Farmer’s Union Co-op. They moved to a hobby farm outside of Humbird in 1986, and resided there until she moved into Dove Healthcare Assisted Living in Osseo, WI in 2019.
Inga was a giving person, who many times gave to family and went without for herself. She used to enjoy playing Scrabble every Sunday afternoon, was on a bowling team, and loved to have family visit with her any time. She also enjoyed watching some of the grandkids work with their sheep when she was still at the Humbird farm. She was also an avid life-long Brewers fan.
Inga was a lifetime member of the Fairchild Methodist Church, before it’s closing, as well as a lifetime member of the Fairchild area’s American Legion Auxiliary before it disbanded.
Inga is survived by her children, Marlene (Steve) Michaud of Chippewa Falls, WI, Marvin (Deb) of Cataract, Dale (Wendy) of Eau Claire, Don (Cindy) of Humbird, grandchildren Lori Michaud, Tami Koepl, Jason Michaud, Scott Clark, Jody Harter, Troy Knudson, Jason Phillips, Shannon Stark, Tyler Clark, Danielle Moore, Heather Larscheid, Jordan Clark, Jaime Clark-Streff, and Michelle Clark-Forsting. She is further survived by 28 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren, and sister-in-law Connie Clark and numerous nephews and nieces.
Inga was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, her parents, her siblings Iva (Blanche), James, Violet, Russell, Eunice, Leona, and two baby brothers who died at birth, plus nieces she grew up with, who called her “Sis.”
Inga was a wonderful person, who will be greatly missed by family and friends.
The family will hold a private graveside burial service at the Melrose Cemetery. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, WI.