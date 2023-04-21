Ione Elaine Crandall, 94, died Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, at home surrounded by her family. She was born July 21, 1928, to Louis and Alma Evjen in Cadott, WI. She was one of eleven children. Ione worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Bowman Dairy, and cleaned homes during her lifetime. She was a hard working strong woman with a big heart.
Ione married Loyal Crandall on November 1, 1944. Together, they raised three children. Ione was extremely proud, loving, and supportive of all her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Ione enjoyed dancing and singing with her sisters and family. She loved polka and old country music! She worked very hard during her lifetime, spent lots of time with family, and made occasional trips to bingo and a few casino bus trips too. Her family has many beautiful memories with her of love, laughter, and her delicious food.
Ione was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Alma Evjen; husband, Loyal Crandall; sisters, Ruth Smith, Clarice (Sis) Smith, Edna Wenzel, Darlene Woodford, Avis Felce, Shirley (Rykal) Kremer; brothers, Ellis (Son) Evjen, Clyde Evjen; son-in-law, Steve Samens; great grandson, Trey Hamilton.
She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl (Paul) Wergedal, Linda Crandall, and son, Lonnie (Sharen) Crandall; grandchildren, Niki Crandall, Misti (Chad) Trowbridge, Holli (Shawn) Kloss, Shayna (Steve) Goins, Loyal (Teresa) Wergedal; ten great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; brothers, Edsel (Geraldine) Evjen, and Clifford (Betty) Evjen.
We would like to thank Mayo Radiation Oncology and Hospice for their support. Many heartfelt thanks to our family that took extra special loving care of her in her fight to the finish.
Celebration of life July 23,2023 at Half-Way Bar, Cadott from 12-3.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service Cadott, WI.
To plant a tree in memory of Ione Crandall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.