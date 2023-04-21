Crandall, Ione.jpg

Ione Crandall

Ione Elaine Crandall, 94, died Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, at home surrounded by her family. She was born July 21, 1928, to Louis and Alma Evjen in Cadott, WI. She was one of eleven children. Ione worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Bowman Dairy, and cleaned homes during her lifetime. She was a hard working strong woman with a big heart.

