Ione Gladys Freid, age 92, died on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Care Partners Memory Care in Altoona.

Ione was born April 12, 1930 in the farm home in the Town of Washington to the late George and Ina (Barron) Mayer. She grew up on the farm where she helped with the many farming activities; Ione was one of eight children in the family.