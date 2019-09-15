Ione M. Hurt, 93, of Chippewa Falls, died Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls.
Ione was born February 2, 1926 in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Floyd and Sylvie (Clark) Smith.
On October 19, 1946, Ione married Sylvan Hurt at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. She was a member of Notre Dame Church.
Ione was a seamstress and CNA at the Northern Center for the Developmentally Disabled.
Ione is survived by one son, Gene (Linda L.) Hurt of Chippewa Falls; two daughters, Judy Hurt (Steve Olson) of Eau Claire and Linda M. Hurt of Chippewa Falls.
Ione was preceded in death by her husband, Sylvan on June 3, 1997; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 18 at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 17 and from 9:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Ladies of Notre Dame will recite the rosary at 4 p.m. and there will be a Christian vigil service at 5:30 p.m. both on Tuesday at the funeral home.