Ione D. Nelson, 95, of Eau Claire passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Dove Healthcare – West.
Ione was born on December 6, 1926, to Rudolph and Elfreida (Westphal) Mueller at the farm near Brackett. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Church near Cleghorn. Ione graduated in 1945 from Lincoln Hill High (Osseo, WI). She married on June 14, 1947, to Morgan at Our Redeemer Church, Eau Claire. Her husband preceded her in death July 5, 1990. She has been a member of Our Redeemer Church for 75 years. She worked at U.S. Rubber Company, H & R Block, American Tax Service and sold Avon.
Ione had several hobbies including bowling, golfing, knitting, cooking, bird watching and especially playing cards. She was known as quite the card shark.
Ione is survived by her sons, Greg Nelson (Alli) of Marquette, Michigan, and Scott (Jill) Nelson of Eagan, Minnesota; one sister-in-law, Joan (Roland) Mueller; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Kenneth Mueller, Herbert Mueller, Leonard Mueller, Roland Mueller; and infant sister, Norma.
Funeral services will be at noon on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, with Rev. Jeff Carlson officiating. A visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church on Friday. A luncheon will follow at the church. The burial will follow the luncheon at Rest Haven Cemetery. Family and friends may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.
