Ione D. Nelson, 95, of Eau Claire passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Dove Healthcare – West.

Ione was born on December 6, 1926, to Rudolph and Elfreida (Westphal) Mueller at the farm near Brackett. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Church near Cleghorn. Ione graduated in 1945 from Lincoln Hill High (Osseo, WI). She married on June 14, 1947, to Morgan at Our Redeemer Church, Eau Claire. Her husband preceded her in death July 5, 1990. She has been a member of Our Redeemer Church for 75 years. She worked at U.S. Rubber Company, H & R Block, American Tax Service and sold Avon.

