Ione Prissel
Ione Prissel, who was 88 years young, peacefully entered into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Sacred Heart Hospital where she received the most amazing care.
She was born on October 12, 1934, in Eau Claire, the daughter of the late Paul and Mable (Vorce) Onstad. Ione married the love of her life, Clarence Prissel, on June 25, 1955, at St. James the Greater in Eau Claire. She worked at Eau Claire Luther Hospital in the Medical Records Department prior to her marriage to Clarence. After marrying Clarence, she became a mother of four wonderful children and whole-heartedly put her energy into raising them. She taught religious education for 25 years at St. James so she could pass along her strong love of Christ. She did many things to serve the church which include: taking communion and praying with the homebound, Prayer Tree, Elizabeth Ministry, and was a long time member of PCCW. After her children were grown, she worked at the UW-EC Book Store where she loved her interactions with the college students who kept her young at heart.
In her spare time, she loved to paint beautiful landscapes and other pictures, of which all of her family members have framed and hanging all over in their homes. She also loved playing the piano by ear. In her later years, she moved to Good Shepherd Sr. Apartments where she played piano for church services that were held there. She also enjoyed randomly playing for anyone who cared to stop in and listen. Her greatest joy was her beautiful grandkids and spending time with her great-grandkids which she referred to as “The Greats”. She was very proud of everyone in her family and encouraged them to be the best person they could be. Ione also enjoyed singing and praying which she continued to do right up until her final moments of life.
She is survived by her four children, Paul (Theresa) Prissel, James (Wendy) Prissel, Carolyn (Mike) Miske, and Joan (Patrick) Klimek; eight grandchildren, Alisha (Tyler) Moldenhauer, Josh (Meta) Miske, Sarah (Jordan) Jiskra, Lance (Tori) Klimek, Julia (Adam) Hurley, Hannah (Hunter) Dicus, Anna Prissel (Tyler Smith who will be married in October), and Zach Prissel; eight great-grandchildren, Landon, Ascher, Jude, Marshall, Camden, Sawyer, Bowen, and Bria, her siblings, Elaine Erickson, Paul (Diana) Onstad, Janet (Jerry) Frasl, and David (JoAnn) Onstad; sister-in-law, Anna Onstad; and brother-in-law, Keith Anderson, along with numerous nieces and nephews all of which she loved dearly.
Ione is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Prissel; her siblings, Palmer (Lucille) Onstad, MaryAnn (Fred) Pagel, Marvin Onstad, Sally Anderson, Diane (Jim) Weisert; and brother-in-law, Bill Erickson.
Ione had many friends, some of them still reside in the “old neighborhood” along with many friends who lived at Good Shepherd Apartments. She loved each and every one of you with her whole heart. Ione had a unique way about her that would make most people smile. She also would be able to strike up a conversation with anyone who came within ear shot, or even a checkout person at the grocery store. She just loved getting personal with anyone she came into contact with.
The family would like to sincerely thank all of amazing staff at Sacred Heart Hospital for their exceptional care of our mom. We thank 2nd floor CCU (especially nurse Alden), along with the 5th and 6th floor Units. We would like to express our gratitude and special thanks and commend Jammie (the RN on 5th floor) who was with us during mom’s final hours.
A memorial Mass of Christian burial will take place at 12:00 p.m., noon on Friday, March 31, 2023, at St. James the Greater in Eau Claire. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. A luncheon will be held following services at the church. The burial will take place at a later date when the flowers are blooming and songbirds are in the air. Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be directed through www.chippewavalleycremationservices.com.