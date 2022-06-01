Ione C. Seibel, age 84, of Bloomer, WI, passed away on May 30, 2022. She was born November 30, 1937, in the Township of Wheaton, WI. She went to Sunnyside School and graduated from Mc Donell High School in Chippewa Falls with the class of 1955.
Ione met the love of her life, Vernon Seibel at the Pines Ballroom in Bloomer. They married on October 19, 1957, at St. Charles Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls and were blessed with four children.
Ione kept herself busy as a farmer’s wife while working at the Chippewa Woolen Mill, Bloomer Creamery, and Bloomer Public Schools in food service.
Ione and Vern were longtime members of St. Paul’s Catholic Church where she enjoyed volunteering at the school library and was instrumental in the start up of the church thrift sale. She also worked at the Friday night fish fry at the Moose Lodge.
Ione lived a full life. She loved filling the cookie jar, sewing, and making beautiful wedding cakes. A highlight to her day was attending local sporting events, taking family vacations, and playing cards. She loved life and was a selfless and generous giver to all.
Ione is survived by her husband, Vernon of 64 years. She was a proud and loving mother to her children, Cindy (Brent) Yohnk of Chippewa Falls, Linda (Arlyn) Rediger of Bloomer, Tim (Richelle) Seibel of Bloomer, and Janelle (Dave) Carnell of Brookfield, WI; grandchildren, Ryan (Lisa) Yohnk, Kyle Yohnk, Brooke (Nate) Loewen, Brigitte (Chris) Butterfield, Aliya Seibel, Emma Seibel, Isabella Seibel, Dawson Carnell, and Justin Carnell. Also by six great grandchildren, Silas, Kyla, Lucy, Brecken, Bristol, and Brinley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Mary Bowe; sisters, Betty May Sinette; and infant, Patricia, at birth.
Ione’s family would like to thank those who cared for her in her final year with Alzheimer’s.
As mom always said, “Have fun, but behave.”
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer with Father Victor Feltes celebrating the Mass. Inurnment will immediately follow at South Catholic Cemetery in Bloomer. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Thompson Funeral Home in Bloomer. There will be a time of memory sharing at 7 p.m. Sunday to conclude the visitation at the funeral home.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services is serving the family.
