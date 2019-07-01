Bloomer — Ione M. Vail, age 86, passed away at her home on Saturday, June 29, 2019. She was born April 14, 1933 in Chippewa County to Gregory C. and Marie L. (Meinen) Goettl. She married James W. Vail on February 23, 1954 in Bloomer. Ione was a registered nurse, working in both Wausau and in Bloomer. She also co-owned and managed Bloomer Auto Body for many years. Ione enjoyed gardening, quilting, reading, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by five daughters: Julia (Bill) Ruff of Phillips WI, Jan Melberg of Chippewa Falls WI, Jennifer (Butch) Marek of Bloomer, Mary (John) Paulus of Bloomer and Laura (Charles) Sarauer of Bloomer; one brother: Jim (Ramona) Goettl of Chippewa Falls WI; brother-in-law: David Troland of Philadelphia PA, 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Gregory and Marie Goettl; her husband: Jim; brother: Tom and his wife: VerJean Goettl; brother-in-law: Charles Vail: sister-in-law: Nathalie Troland.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 5:00 PM at the Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer with a visitation from 3:00 – 5:00 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com