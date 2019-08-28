Ira I. Ida, 95, of Eau Claire, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at his home in the compassionate care of his family and Mayo Home Hospice.
Ira Ivan Ida was born May 17, 1924, in Lincoln Twp. rural Augusta to Albert and Lily (Sell) Ida. Ira married Helen Segerstrom on Aug. 11, 1951, at the Pentecostal Assembly in Eau Claire.
At the age of 16 Ira started his milk hauling career, hauling can milk for the Augusta Dairy Maid Creamery and then bulk milk with Wisconsin Dairies. He retired on his 67th. birthday after hauling for 51 years. After his retirement he enjoyed spending time with his wife and family. They spent special times together traveling to Hawaii, London, Paris, Norway, and they also enjoyed a Mexican Cruise. Since November 2017, after the passing of their son-in-law Al, Ira and Helen made their home with their daughter Jerrene. Thank you Jerrene for kindly caring for your dad through his declining months.
Ira will be deeply missed by Helen, his loving wife of 68 years; daughter Jerrene White of Eau Claire; 4 grandchildren, Kathy (Kevin) Kaske of Rochester, MN, Amanda (Uriah) Peterson of Edina, MN, Eric (Samantha) White and Ryan (Sarah) White all of Eau Claire; 2 great grandchildren, Colin and Callista Kaske; as well as several nieces and nephews. Ira was also preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Richard Ida and Virginia Tappe.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Faith Church in Eau Claire located at 3431 Fear Street. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church with burial in Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
The family would like to thank Mayo Home Hospice and especially; Eva, Devyn, Tom and special volunteer John for giving Ira exemplary nursing care with kindness and compassion.
