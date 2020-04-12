Irene Bulgerin, age 97, of Eau Claire, died peacefully at home on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
She was born November 10, 1922, in Sagerton, Texas to Rev. Julius and Irene (Franke) Holm. She attended Texas Lutheran College in Seguin, the University of Texas, Iowa State Teachers College, and the University of Dubuque, Iowa. In 1944 she married Melton Bulgerin in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Melton was ordained as a Lutheran pastor in 1945 and they served parishes in Wichita Falls, Walburg, Austin, Galveston and College Station, Texas. In 1961 they moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota where Melton worked as the Assistant Director of Stewardship at The American Lutheran Church national headquarters. Later they served parishes in Eau Claire, Appleton and Augusta, Wisconsin before retiring in 1984 and moving back to Eau Claire.
A life-long homemaker, Irene is survived by her eight children: Kathy Overland of Phoenix, AZ; Fran (Ron) Hall of Eau Claire; Mark (Patrice) Bulgerin of Minneapolis, MN; Elizabeth Utphall of Eau Claire; Martin Bulgerin of Minneapolis, MN; Paul (Karen) Bulgerin of Grafton, WI; James (Donna) Bulgerin of New Hope, MN; and Thomas Bulgerin (Elizabeth Thorne) of Felton, CA. Grandchildren include Jennifer Overland (Rich Montoya) of Phoenix, AZ; Peter (Shelbi) Overland of Weddington, NC; Kristofer Hall of Albuquerque, NM; Jonathan (Jennifer) Hall of St. Paul, MN; Nicholas Utphall (Acacia Latka) of Madison, WI; Katharine Utphall (Ben Dauck) of Fort Atkinson, WI; Samantha and Hannah Bulgerin of Grafton, WI; Bonnie (Marc) DeOtis of Robbinsdale, MN; and Brandon Bulgerin of New Hope, MN. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Melton Bulgerin, her parents, Rev. Julius and Irene Holm, and her siblings: The Rev. Dr. Bernard Holm, Dr. Theophil Holm, Rev. Julius Holm, Rev. Arthur Holm, Lydia Lindner and Agnes Behrens.
A private burial service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. A family gathering, to celebrate Irene’s life and faith, will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be given to the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Eau Claire, WI.
