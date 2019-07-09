Irene M. Gonitzke, 102, formerly of Foster, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Christian Community Home in Hudson, WI.
Irene Margaret Gonitzke, daughter of William and Helen (Moss) Mathwig was born Sept. 19, 1916, in Eau Claire. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church, rural Fall Creek and attended Jobes Country School. Irene was united in marriage to Harold Gonitzke on June 4, 1939, at St. John’s Lutheran Church by Rev. E.G. Schedler. After her marriage she became a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Foster. The couple farmed all their married life in Clear Creek Township near Foster. For 21 years Irene worked as a secretary for the Foster Creamery and also when it became Falls Dairy. In addition to working and raising her 2 children, Irene enjoyed her church affiliation; volunteering as a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher, holding various offices with St. Peter’s Ladies Society, quilting and raising funds for Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, taking part with the Children’s Friend Society, ladies Bible classes and helping at Bethesda Retail Shop. She was also a member of the Foster Homemaker’s Club and of the Osseo Hospital Auxiliary, where she volunteered her time in the hospital gift shop. In her spare time she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, working crafts and baking chocolate chip cookies. One of her crocheted table clothes she entered into state competition.
Survivors, son, Bruce (Connie) Gonitzke of Hudson; daughter, Jane Beckwith of Colfax; 3 grandchildren, Tony (Dottie) Gonitzke, Joe (Jessica) Gonitzke, Kjersti (Mike) Goodman; 6 great grandchildren, Jake, Sophia, Brady, Carter, Max and Mia; and sister-in-law, Beata Pederson of Weyauwega.
She was preceded in death by her husband Harold in 1972; infant son Micheal; son-in-law, Arlen Beckwith; and siblings, Nora Reetz, LaVerne Semingson, Helen Zillmer, Eric Mathwig, William Mathwig Jr.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Foster, with Pastor Timothy Moe officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call 1 hour prior to services Wednesday at the church. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. Memorials can be given to Christian Community Home, 1320 Wisconsin St. Hudson, WI 54016 or St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, E11770 Co. Rd. HH, Osseo, WI 54758.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Christian Community Home for the wonderful care shown to Irene while she was a part of their family.
